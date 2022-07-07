Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Converge claims NLEX scalp as Murrell haunts former team

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Dave Murrell scores against former NLEX teammate JR Quinahan.
    Dave Murrell scores against former NLEX teammate JR Quinahan.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CONVERGE snapped a two-game losing skid with a 112-108 victory over NLEX on Thursday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The FiberXers used a 9-0 run at the onset of the fourth to gain separation on the way to their third win in eight outings, strengthening their bid to reach the playoffs in their maiden conference in the pro league.

    Tyrus Hill Converge vs NLEX

    David Murrell had 21 points, while rookie Tyrus Hill added 18 points including an alley-oop dunk that highlighted that huge fourth-quarter burst for Converge.

    NLEX fell to 4-4 after its second successive defeat.

    Incidentally, Converge's top two scorers were former players dealt by NLEX in an offseason trade for draft picks.

      “The way we looked at it, this is the last stretch of the eliminations,” said Converge coach Jeff Cariaso. “At this point, regardless of our record, we still control our own destiny.”

      Murrell and Hill led the game's most decisive run to start the fourth quarter which RK Ilagan capped with a three for an 86-76 lead.

      Ilagan dished off one of his 10 assists on that alley-oop to Hill, enabling Converge to grab a 90-80 lead.

        Taylor Browne contributed 15 points while Justine Arana compiled 11 points for Converge, which spoiled the 29-point career night of Kris Rosales.

        Kevin Alas also had 23 points in a losing effort for NLEX.

        The scores:

        Converge 112 – Murrell 21, Hill 18, Browne 15, Arana 11, Ahanmisi 10, Adamos 9, Tratter 8, Ambohot 7, Bulanadi 4, Ilagan 3, DiGregorio 3, Racal 3, Stockton 0, Tolomia 0.

        NLEX 108 – Rosales 29, Alas 23, Trollano 18, Chua 15, Oftana 12, Quinahan 4, Paniamogan 3, Fonacier 2, Magat 2, Soyud 0, Ighalo 0, Semerad 0.

        Quarters: 19-15; 46-38; 77-76; 112-108.

