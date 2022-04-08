News you need to know: Tolentino, Jose summoned, UAAP results, Forum shoe sale

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports news April 7

Tolentino, Jose summoned

Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose have been summoned to appear before PBA commissioner Willie Marcial at the league office before Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals to explain their sides in the endgame commotion in the series opener.

The summon is part of the the process of reviewing the final seconds of Game One, marred by the endgame commotion involving Tolentino and Jose.

The spat eventually spilled over into the tunnel leading to the Smart Araneta Coliseum dugouts, and later to the walkway to the basement parking of the Big Dome, according to an eyewitness’ account.

UAAP results

The players to watch in the UAAP are living up to expectations as the season heats up.

Zavier Lucero scattered 21 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals to lead University of the Philippines to a 61-59 squeaker over La Salle in a game where the Fighting Maroons erased a seven-point deficit with under eight minutes left.

RJ Abarrientos hit the dagger trey that completed Far Eastern University’s own comeback from eight points down in the final four minutes on the way to a 66-65 win that sunk Adamson to a 1-5 record.

Gian Mamuyac, for his part, stole the spotlight from his celebrated teammates, firing 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter to lead Ateneo to a 94-72 win over University of the East for the Blue Eagles sixth straight win this season.

NU tuned to a balanced attack in an 82-51 blowout victory over University of Santo Tomas to get back on the winning track.

