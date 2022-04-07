Sneaker Spotting

With Robinsons Forum closing on May 1, here are the sneakers we spotted on sale

by Lio Mangubat
5 hours ago
PHOTO: Robinsons Forum/Facebook

WITH THE big news that Forum Robinsons — the mall just down the street from the Spin.ph offices — will finally close its doors on May 1, we decided to pay a visit. Not just to pay our respects to a mall that’s become the no-other-choice hangout for many Summit Media staffers, but also to check out if we could score any sneakers on sale.

You see, Forum will be holding an “all-out clearance sale” in its department store, with discounts of up to 80 percent off.

At the ground floor of the Mandaluyong mall is a sale of keds, Sperry, and Polo Ralph Lauren, with discounts of up to 50 percent off. Some items are even going for P2,000 and below.

We also checked out an old haunt, the Olympic Outlet branch on the second floor, to see what remained. Scroll below for the shots. We took the pictures yesterday night, April 6, so they may not be there anymore on other days, at the sizes you want.

    Why Forum Robinsons is closing

    According to a post from the mall's Facebook page, the Mandaluyong establishment will be closed to make way for a "new and exciting development."

    (Disclosure: Forum Robinsons is operated by Robinsons Land of the JG Summit group of companies, which also operates Summit Media.)

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
