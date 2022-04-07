RJ Abarrientos drains dagger as FEU escapes Adamson

RJ Abarrientos drilled the game-winning three with 8.9 seconds to spare as Far Eastern University pulled off a pulsating 66-65 squeaker over Adamson Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The sweet-shooting rookie come through in the endgame to cap off his 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals to outshine Jerom Lastimosa in the clutch.

Lastimosa seemed to be on his way to deliver the victory for the Soaring Falcons, draining the trey with 20.9 seconds left to make it 65-63, but he did not have the answer to Abarrientos' heroics in the other end.

Abarrientos' ice-cold trey capped off a furious rally from FEU as it battled back from a 62-54 deficit in the last 3:41 as a 9-0 blast allowed the Morayta side to take the 63-62 lead in the last 32.9 seconds, only for Lastimosa to give the favor back to the San Marcelino crew and the intense back-and-forth late.

"We all know basketball is a game of runs. we were down eight in the last five minutes but we made the last run. They delivered the offensive production when we needed it," said coach Olsen Racela.

"Nung kailangan namin ng stop, nakakuha kami ng stop and when we needed to score, they made baskets. Yung games na ganito, makakatulong sa amin."

Gonzales added 16 points, seven boards, and three assists, while Xyrus Torres anchored that late fightback, dropping six of his 13 points in that stretch, together with six rebounds as FEU evened its record to 3-3.

It was a tough defeat to swallow for Lastimosa who went 3-of-5 from deep for his 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Cedrick Manzano chimed in 12 points and five boards, while Lenda Douanga had 10 points and nine rebounds in the fourth straight loss for the Soaring Falcons to sink to 1-5.

The Scores:

FEU 66 -- Abarrientos 17, Gonzales 16, Torres 13, Tempra 6, Ojuola 4, Alforque 3, Bienes 3, Sandagon 3, Li 1, Sajonia 0, Coquia 0, Celzo 0.

ADAMSON 65 -- Lastimosa 16, Manzano 12, Douanga 10, Magbuhos 8, Yerro 6, Sabandal 4, Colonia 4, Zaldivar 3, Hanapi 2, Peromingan 0, Barasi 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 13-9, 26-28, 46-43, 66-65.

