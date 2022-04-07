Mamuyac, Ateneo shake off scrappy UE to go 6-0

GIAN Mamuyac whipped Ateneo back to form as it dialled it in the third quarter to shake off a pesky University of the East and take a 94-72 victory for its sixth straight win in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Mamuyac dropped 11 of his 21 points in the third quarter where the Blue Eagles used a 14-0 blast to turn the game from a 53-51 UE lead to a 65-53 advantage late in the frame.

He capped off that performance with a lay-up that gave Ateneo the 90-64 lead with 3:50 remaining and the Katipunan side's 32nd straight victory since October 2018.

On top of his career-best scoring mark where he shot 4-of-7 from deep, Mamuyac also grabbed nine rebounds, as well as an assist and a steal to preserve the defending champions' spot at the top of the standings.

Ange Kouame also made his imprint with a double-double of 21 points, 13 boards, and four blocks.

"We had problems and I think they manifest themselves at times in games and we have to work hard to clean them up," said coach Tab Baldwin.

Dave Ildefonso chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists, as SJ Belangel got 12 points, two boards, and two dimes in the scrappy Ateneo win.

It wasn't the breezy game people expected it to be with UE keeping up for two and a half quarters before Mamuyac triggered the breakaway.

Kyle Paranada topped the still-winless Red Warriors with 15 points on 3-of-6 shooting from distance, while Harvey Pagsanjan also drained four treys for his 15 points and six rebounds.

UE played without suspended coach Jack Santiago, who served the last of his two-game suspension.

The Scores:

ATENEO 94 -- Mamuyac 21, Kouame 21, Ildefonso 12, Belangel 12, Daves 6, Gomez 5, Tio 4, Koon 4, Chiu 4, Mendoza 3, Lazaro 2, Padrigao 0, Andrade 0, Mallillin 0.

UE 72 -- K. Paranada 15, Pagsanjan 15, Escamis 8, N. Paranada 8, Guevarra 6, Antiporda 6, J. Cruz 4, Lorenzana 4, Catacutan 4, Beltran 2, Abatayo 0, Sawat 0, Villanueva 0, Tulabut 0, P. Cruz 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 39-39, 65-55, 84-72.

