Tolentino, Jose summoned as PBA reviews Game One spat

THE PBA is in the process of reviewing the final seconds of the Governors Cup Finals opener and the endgame commotion involving Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league’s technical committee is now evaluating the tape of Game One that was marred by a heated exchange between Jose and Tolentino in the final seconds of Meralco's 104-91 victory.

The spat eventually spilled over into the tunnel leading to the Smart Araneta Coliseum dugouts, and later to the walk way to the basement parking of the Big Dome, according to an eyewitness’ account.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial said the two have been summoned to appear before him at the PBA office just before Game 2 of the title series that shifts to the Mall of Asia Arena.

Tolentino later played down the incident, which he referred to as ‘no big deal,’ although Jose appeared to be still hot under the collar especially upon seeing the Ginebra sophomore take a fighting stance when their paths crossed in the Big Dome hallway.

Continue reading below ↓

Escalation fears

Cooler heads separated the two players to prevent escalating the situation.

The two were guarding each other in the final seconds of the game and the Bolts leading, 102-91, when Tolentino was called for a foul against a dribbling Jose, who bumped the Ginebra big man shortly after the whistle was blown.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Words were exchanged and both were gesturing about fighting outside of the court.

Both were assessed with technical fouls for verbal abuse with 7.7 seconds remaining.

Shortly after the final buzzer sounded, Tolentino was seen running out of the court as Jose was giving chase only to be stopped on his track by a game official.

Tolentino was later seen waiting for Jose just outside the Ginebra dugout despite being pacified by a Ginebra personnel and some Meralco players, before trying to get his way to Jose when the Meralco big man was on his way to the adjacent dugout of the Bolts.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.