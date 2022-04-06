LOOK: Arvin Tolentino-Raymar Jose fight spills into Big Dome hallway

A COMMOTION marred Game One of the PBA Governors Cup Finals as Arvin Tolentino and Raymar Jose almost came to blows in the hallway leading to the locker rooms of the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Jose and Tolentino got into each other's nerves near the endgame of Meralco's 104-91 win over Barangay Ginebra, an incident that obviously spilled outside the court as the two teams went to their respective dugouts.

WATCH:

Tolentino went ahead of the entire Ginebra team and waited outside the Kings' dugout for Jose to pass by on his way to the adjacent Meralco locker room.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

When the two finally met face-to-face heated words were exchanged, with Tolentino even taking a fighting stance.

Cooler heads had to break up the two youngsters.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Tapos na yan, tama na yan," Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua was heard shouting as the two players were separated by teammates.

Continue reading below ↓

Tolentino and Jose, both products of Far Eastern University, were already at each other late in the game after getting a bit too physical in the final minutes.

Both were later assessed technical fouls in the final seven seconds as the two continued their verbal sparring, with Tolentino even gesturing at Jose that they continue the fight outside the court.

Tolentino finished with six points and two rebounds as a starter for the Kings, while Jose came off the bench with a minute left to play and scored on a pair of free throws following a foul committed by Tolentino which apparently led to the commotion.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.