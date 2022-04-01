Where R They Now? 10 courtside reporters from the UAAP

(PREVIEW.ph) After a two-year hiatus, the UAAP is officially back!

Among the biggest changes is a rebranding of those personable faces that we used to call courtside reporters. In UAAP Season 84, they're now called correspondents — 18 of them, all ready to cover the games in the collegiate league's return.

As we welcome a revamped Season 84 this year, we can’t help but get nostalgic and look back at some of the most charming ladies that reported from the sidelines back in the day. From sustaining their momentum outside of university to pursuing a completely different career path, these former UAAP courtside reporters have continued to shine in front of the camera.

Jaz Reyes

Before she tickled us with her witty, out-of-the-box ideas on IG, Jaz Reyes graced the sidelines in season 74! Having served as Ateneo’s courtside reporter, this true-blue Atenean has shown time and again that she’s always ready to make a statement.

When she’s not busy sparking conversations on her socials and dishing us chic sartorial inspo, she’s hosting on the side and riding the airwaves as a radio DJ for 99.5 Play FM.

Bea Fabregas

It’s no secret that host and radio DJ Bea Fabregas is a full-fledged sports (see: tennis and basketball) fan. That’s why when she got the job as UP’s courtside reporter for seasons 75 to 76, she truly owned it! Her career eventually continued to revolve around her passion, and she even got married to former UE courtside reporter (and fellow Isko) Nikko Ramos.

Fabregas now juggles momma duties and sharing motivational fitness posts.

Angelique Manto

Angelique Manto used to bring her effortlessly cool persona to the UAAP. Representing UST from seasons 78 to 79, she truly made her mark, especially with her iconic “Ibalik ang korona sa España” spiel during the crowd check at the UAAP 2017 Cheerdance Competition. That one is even making rounds on TikTok, much to the joy of fans!

Aside from vlogging and occasional coffee shop-hopping with partner David Guison, you can see Angelique around as an events and television host.

Ganiel Krishnan





After her stint in the UAAP, Ganiel became equally comfortable both reporting the news and walking down the runway. This Indian-Filipina beauty is a showbiz reporter for TV Patrol and a multi-awarded beauty queen too! She’s been showcasing her undeniable poise and charisma since way back in her college days as she reported for the FEU Tamaraws from seasons 78 to 79. After dabbling in the world of pageantry, she is now consistently honing her journalistic skills for various shows.

You can also peek through Ganiel’s flair for writing through her passion project, People I Met, on Instagram.

Rain Matienzo

For the TikTok regulars out there, Rain’s definitely on your radar. From her conyo girl to trophy wife POVs, this beauty shows that she’s both eloquent and entertaining. Before the pandemic, this UP student was Adamson's courtside reporter for Season 82.

Although her stint was cut short due to the lockdowns, Rain wasted no time to enhance her passion in front of the camera and blessed us with her witty TikTok posts. Now, we can see more of her skills and smarts as she recently signed with GMA Artist Center.

Laura Lehmann-Pessumal

In Seasons 77 and 78, Laura Lehmann’s elegant presence made halftimes that much more engaging. The well-spoken Ateneo reporter then mesmerized UAAP audiences and international judges alike as she won the Miss World crown in 2017.

She is now happily married to PBA star and former Blue Eagle Von Pessumal, and is currently an events and television host and reporter for One Sports.

Tina Marasigan

You might have seen and heard Tina Marasigan delivering the news for ABS-CBN — but did you know that her reporting debut started in UAAP?

One of UST’s famed courtside reporters, Tina first witnessed the action on the court during seasons 74 and 75. Of course, her allure didn’t go unnoticed as the beauty queen became a finalist in the 2009 Ford Supermodel of the World competition and the 2011 Binibining Pilipinas pageant. Now an esteemed journalist, you can catch Tina reporting the latest updates on the field or in the studio.

Gretchen Fullido

A former Philippine Team swimmer, Gretchen represented UP during Seasons 67 to 69. After her impressive stint on UAAP, she then continued her broadcasting career and eventually became a mainstay on our daily television news. You can catch Gretchen every night on ABS-CBN as a showbiz anchor on TV Patrol.

Pia Arcangel

When the UAAP games were first aired in 2000 on the now-defunct channel Studio 23, Pia Arcangel became one of the pioneer courtside reporters.

Pia first reported for Ateneo in Season 63, and later continued the momentum as a successful journalist. Now a household name, she remains a prominent TV personality from GMA 7. She didn’t stray away too much from the action though, since her husband, Mico Halili, is a renowned sportscaster!

Tricia Robredo

While bagging the UAAP reporter stint acts as a huge step towards a promising broadcasting career, Tricia decided otherwise and became a doctor instead.

Years before getting her license in 2020, Tricia represented NU in seasons 76 and 77. Despite being from Ateneo, she remained flexible and covered for the Bulldogs with all her might. After the adrenaline-filled two years, she entered the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health (ASMPH) until she became a full-fledged professional!

This article originally appeared in Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by Spin.ph editors.

