Von Pessumal, Laura Lehmann eloped early this year, couple reveals

VON Pessumal and Laura Lehmann have tied the knot! And apparently have been married for quite some time now, as the pair revealed via their Instagram posts, that they had their wedding ceremonies “earlier this year.”

“We decided to keep it to ourselves for a while,” wrote the San Miguel gunner in his caption.

He added, “The thing is, when you are with someone who shares the same Vision and Passion for success as yourself, matters such as Marriage simply become more of a legality than a drastic lifestyle change.”

According to Lehmann, the two wed in a civil ceremony in a “small room behind city hall.”

She captioned her Instagram post, "eloped" — implying a secret marriage.

“This was the best day of my life & I will elope with you any time, any place... even in a small room behind city hall,” she said. “I’m so, so happy to be your wife.”

The two met in Ateneo, when Lehmann was a courtside reporter and Pessumal was a sharpshooter for the Blue Eagles.

Lehmann playfully alluded to that in her little postscript, saying, “[T]hanks for making me ligaw while I reported on your games.” She ended her little note with a laughing emoji.

For his part, Pessumal said: “Having you in my life is has been nothing short of perfection. It’s honestly like playing with a great point guard; if I do my job well I know my team will win. I will love you everyday and always.”

Pessumal told Spin.ph in an earlier interview that he had initially proposed to Laura back in May of last year.

