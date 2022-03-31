Kouame not focusing on individual matchups as Ateneo faces La Salle

AS exciting as the first face off between Gilas Pilipinas peers Ange Kouame and Justine Baltazar, the naturalized center isn't really putting too much thoughts on narratives.

Heeding the words of coach Tab Baldwin, the 6-foot-11 slotman is just looking at the Saturday duel between rivals Ateneo and La Salle the same way he has treated the first three games of UAAP Season 84.

"We approach every game the same way. We respect our opponents and we'll play the right way, as a team," he said.

Kouame led the balanced Blue Eagles attack on Thursday with 13 points and 10 rebounds as they handily beat Adamson, 78-47, for their third straight win with all 14 players scoring at least two in the victory.

PHOTO: UAAP

Tab Baldwin and the Blue Eagles seek their fourth straight win when they face the La Salle Green Archers.

PHOTO: UAAP

It also provided Ateneo the opportunity to get some sweats ahead of its rivalry game versus La Salle, one that coach Tab Baldwin relishes as this gave him the chance to showcase his team's depth.

"As a rule, we generally have deep teams in Ateneo and when you emphasize the defensive end of the floor, you extend a lot of energy and we like pressure defense. So we've always had teams where we want to be able to rely on our entire roster," Baldwin said.

"Everybody's got to produce and in today's game, it wasn't just that everybody scored, everybody played defense and the rebounders did their job, everybody did a good job against their transition game. As long as they're performing their roles, there's no delineation of starters and bench. It doesn't matter."

That really is the meat of the matter for Kouame as he expects everyone who get their number called to give it their all - be it against La Salle or any other team.

"Coming to the next game, it will be the same mentality and we'll try to cover as much mistakes and learn from it and keep moving forward," he said.

