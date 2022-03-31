Ricci Rivero lights up UP late, downs NU for back-to-back wins

RICCI Rivero fired up University of the Philippines in the fourth quarter to deliver a 80-70 smoking of National University Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The senior guard lit up for nine of his 19 points in the payoff period as the Fighting Maroons used a 13-2 blast to turn the game from a 55-53 lead to a commanding 68-55 edge with 6:17 remaining.

The Bulldogs tried to bite back and cut the deficit down to six, 69-63, but Zavier Lucero and CJ Cansino made crucial hits to bring the lead back to 11, 74-63 with 3:11 left.

Rivero also amassed four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block as UP moved up to solo third with a 2-1 win-loss record.

Carl Tamayo also held strong with his 13 points and eight boards despite his 5-of-12 clip from the field, while Joel Cagulangan continued to impress with his nine points, eight rebounds, and six dimes in the tough victory.

NU, meanwhile, sunk to 0-3 as it saw its best efforts fell by the wayside anew.

Mike Malonzo topscored for the Bulldogs with 11 points and five rebounds, as Reyland Torres had 10 points, five boards, and four steals in his first game against his former Bullpup peers.

The Scores:

UP 80 -- Rivero 19, Tamayo 13, Cagulangan 9, Fortea 8, Cansino 8, Spencer 6, Lucero 5, Diouf 4, Alarcon 4, Catapusan 2, Abadiano 2, Ramos 0, Lina 0.

NU 70 -- Malonzo 11, Torres 10, Clemente 9, Mahinay 9, Felicilda 8, Ildefonso 7, Enriquez 4, Galinato 4, Tibayan 4, Joson 2, Manansala 2, Figueroa 0, Minerva 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 20-25, 42-39, 55-53, 80-70.

