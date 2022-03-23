Kaila Dy, sister of KKD, among 18 new faces reporting from UAAP sidelines

NEXT weekend, the country's largest collegiate league is finally getting back in action.

After two years of inactivity, the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will make its comeback in the local sports scene, jumpstarting the brand new season 84 with the theme 'Fully alive, champions for life!'

The highly-anticipated seniors men's basketball will be the first event to be executed inside the college bubble.

Because of safety protocols, live fans are still not allowed. But for an equally exciting coverage, Cignal TV, the official broadcast partner of the UAAP, as well as SMART, will bring about its most extensive coverage yet, unveiling 18 new correspondents (formerly called courtside reporters) for this season.

Let's get to know them!

Here are the school-specific reporters for the UAAP

Ara Pulido - Adamson University

Martina Lao - De La Salle University

Denise Valdesancho - University of Santo Tomas

Gab Reyes - University of the East

Julia Vargas - Ateneo de Manila University

Janine Sakall - Far Eastern University

Doreen Suaybaguio - University of the Philippines

Belle Gregorio - National University

Meanwhile, these 10 correspondents will not be assigned to a specific school

The UAAP board said that there would be brand new tasks handed to these new correspondents in their coverage of the men's hoops.

Andrea Edicio

Bea Javate

Fiona Bacani

Kaila Dy (yes, the sister of Kim Kianna Dy!)

Jac Macasaet

Ozzie Llige

Arlove de Jesus

EJ Amante

Lexi Rodriguez

Zand Bajaras

The UAAP also named a big pool of analysts, including professional athletes and coaches!

Meralco coach Norman Black tops the list. Ginebra vet LA Tenorio is also there, as well as coach Allan Gregorio, Dylan Ababou, Jett Manuel, Jason Webb, Bacon Austria, Willy Wilson, Gilas big Isaac Go, Luigio Trillo, Jvee Casio, Jelo Vito, Larry Fonacier, and Diego Dario.

Familiar faces in the sports broadcasting community will also man the studios.

Boom Gonzales, Mico Halili, Nikko Ramos, Yoyo Sarmenta head the unit alongside former UAAP courtside reporters Migs Gomez, Jaime Ascalon, and Dyp Dypiangco. Former women's basketball player Bea Daez-Fabros will also take part with Jude Turucuato, and UST student Kobe Dayao.

