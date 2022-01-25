KKDwight, Kiefly, and all real-life basketball-volleyball couples we loved

AFTER Thirdy Ravena posted a photo with Bea de Leon, fans went gaga over the dream tandem.

For a couple of days, 'ThirBea' trended on Twitter as their big following got together to relive the Ateneo stars' friendship through the years. Even Gretchen Ho and Alyssa Valdez jumped in on the hype.

Fans are no doubt excited, but how often do we see volleyball-basketball lovers happen? Let's list them down.

These are the athletes who actually dated in real life:

Alyssa Valdez & Kiefer Ravena

This long-time athlete couple tops the list, of course. Since their college days in Ateneo, to their new ventures in the pro ranks, and now as LDR lovers as Ravena plays in Japan for the Shiga Lakestars, the two have stayed together through thick and thin.

With both of them now 28 years old, Kiefer said in a Spin.ph Zoom In episode last year that they've given serious thought about getting hitched.

Dwight Ramos & Kim Kianna Dy

Sweet and stylish, the Gilas star and the volleyball MVP are a definite favorite among fans who get to follow their love story through KKD's vlogs.

The latest was when she bid Ramos farewell as he left for Japan to pursue a stint with the Toyama Grouses in the B.League.

Junemar Fajardo & Aerieal Patnongon





They may have already called it quits years back, but the PBA MVP and the former Ateneo Lady Eagle definitely made a lot of people happy with their one-of-a-kind romance. Aerieal would often sit by the bleachers, cheering her heart out for Junemar.

Aby Maraño & Robert Bolick





The two have gone separate ways now, but it is undeniable how they truly shared a big chapter of each other's careers together. Tyang Aby was a strong pillar of strength to the young NorthPort guard since his San Beda days.

Desiree Cheng & Kib Montalbo

The two La Salle stars were inseparable for a time, but in mid-2020, the pair stopped flexing each other on social media.

Grethcel Soltones & Alfren Gayosa

Both played for San Sebastian, with the volleyball standout having the biggest fan in Gayosa.

Denden Lazaro & LA Revilla

Six years into their relationship, the star-crossed lovers tied the knot last January 2020. Lazaro was Ateneo's crack libero during her time, while Revilla played for DLSU before he continued his career in the pro ranks with NorthPort.

They're now two years into a dream marriage.

