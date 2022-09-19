Unlike the PBA, MPBL supports its players going overseas

AMID the fan uproar about the PBA's meeting with Japan's B. League, as well as the SBP's denial of Will Navarro's clearance to play in Korea, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League aired its support to former players who decided to take talent overseas.

"You will always have our full support. We are proud of you," said a post published on its social media on Sunday midnight.

MPBL alumni now playing abroad

The post showed off former San Juan Knight Rhenz Abando who's now with Anyang KGC, as well as former teammate Justin Gutang, now with Changwon LG. Both teams are in the Korean Basketball League.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The league also gave a shoutout to the Japan B. League, with Nagoya Diamond Dolphin Bobby Ray Parks (a past Mandaluyong El Tigre), Shinshu Brave Warriors' Matthew Aquino (formerly with the Pasig Sta Lucia Realtors), and the Hiroshima Dragonflies' Justine Baltazar (a former San Juan Knight).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

On the comments section of the MPBL's Instagram post, fans lauded the league's move. They also compared it to the PBA, officials of which recently made their way to Japan to "strengthen ties", as the officials described it, with the B. League.

"Ganun sana support! Hindi ung ginawa kay Wil Navarro, Very wrong," one netizen commented.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Another one added: "May nanalo na... buti pa to malawak ang pag iisip."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.