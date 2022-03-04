Matthew Aquino-less Shinshu pulls the rug from under Kawasaki

MATTHEW Aquino did not see action in his first game back from Japanese national team duty as Shinshu Brave Warriors spulled off a come-from-behind 84-77 win over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders Friday in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Wayne Marshall and Josh Hawkinson powered Shinshu's late barrage that saw it score 10 unanswered points to finish the game at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena and level its record to 18-18 (win-loss).

National team duty

Marshall poured in 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Hawkinson got 23 points built on three treys, on top of nine boards, two dimes, and two blocks to lead the Brave Warriors.

Ko Kumagai added 12 points, six steals, three rebounds, and two assists for Shinshu, which came back from a 77-74 deficit with 1:19 to play.

Aquino was called up by the Akatsuki Five for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers but only saw limited minutes in Japan's games against Australia and Chinese Taipei.

The two teams face off anew on Saturday.

