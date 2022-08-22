Baltazar sets long-term goals as he enters rookie year in B.League

JUSTINE Baltazar is looking at his upcoming foray in the Japan B.League as a chance to further improve as a player as he braces for new challenges as part of the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

"I expect that they will help me to learn more, to explore more of my basketball skills," the 6-foot-9 forward said on Monday during his introductory press conference with his new club.

Baltazar moves to the Land of the Rising Sun after his solid stint with La Salle in the UAAP and an impressive stint with Gilas Pilipinas last year.

"My experience and learnings with Gilas Pilipinas shaped me a lot and it will help me a lot to my new team here in Japan," he said, already getting valuable piece of advice from his national team peers particularly Kiefer Ravena.

PHOTO: UAAP

"I spoke before with Kiefer and he told me that our place will be really good. [My Gilas teammates] have been very supportive of my plans and decision and I'm grateful for their support."

Though he's only signed for a season, Baltazar hopes that this won't be his last as he promises to be in it for the long haul and contribute to the success of the Dragonflies.

"If the team will renew and give me another chance, I would love to stay and play here for the Hiroshima Dragonflies. "I'll just do my 100 percent everytime I play. I always see to it that I put my heart in every game I play."

