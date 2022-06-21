Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Filbasket MVP Justin Gutang eyed by Korea club Changwon LG Sakers

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    IS Justin Gutang the next Filipino player headed for Korea?

    In a press conference, the Changwon LG Sakers expressed optimism about signing with the former St. Benilde star as it looks to enlist an import through the Asian Players Quota for the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League (KBL) season.

    Gutang is coming off a strong showing with the San Juan Knights in the Filbasket tournament where he was named the MVP after tallying 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

    If Gutang’s signing pushes through, he will become the third Filipino player to suit up in Korea after Gilas Pilipinas guards SJ Belangel, who signed with Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, and RJ Abarrientos, who inked a deal with the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus.

    Gutang, however, is one of a number of Pinoy players who has caught the attention of Korea teams. Gilas mainstay William Navarro is being eyed by the Seoul Samsung Thunders, according to reports.

    Navarro’s handlers in Titan Management Group, however, said that no deal has been reached yet.

