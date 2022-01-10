RSG PH's Iy4knu joins ranks of players taking break for Season 9

THE list of players taking a break for MPL-PH Season 9 continued to swell as RSG PH’s Joshua Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog has decided to take his leave as well.

The announcements were made on RSG PH’s official Facebook page on Monday.

“Iy4knu has decided to take a break from the competitive scene for one season. He is still part of RSG Philippines but will be inactive. RSG respects this and fully supports his decision.”

Similar to the V33Wise tandem, RSG PH made a promise that the “kinglslayer” will return in Season 10.

“The Kingslayer will see you in Season 10.”

An alarming trend worth pondering

Iy4knu was just the latest player to take a sabbatical in Season 9, as the MPL’s GOAT, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr., MPL veteran Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo, and the iconic tandem of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario have previously bared they are temporarily stepping away from competition.

But this didn’t start in Season 9 as Ashley Marco “Killuash” Cruz decided to lay low in Season 8, before announcing his much-anticipated return with ECHO PH last December.

The alarming number of players sitting out for Season 9 leaves an important discussion on whether the fatigue caused by numerous MLBB tournaments are affecting the players.

Who will step up?

Rumors have also been swirling around that former Work Auster Force and TNC Pro Team player, Clarense Jay “Kousei” Camilo will take over in Iy4knu’s absence, although the MPL: Invitational likewise revealed that RSG’s reserve player, Eman “Emann” Sangco could also be a potential sparkplug.

During the MPLI, he was able to synergize well with Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto in unleashing RSG’s signature deathball tactics.

