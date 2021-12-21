ECHO PH unveils Season 9 'super team' roster with Yawi, KarlTzy

THE rumors of ECHO PH forming a super team has officially come true as the team officially unveils their MPL Season 9 roster... with panache and style.

In their official Facebook page, ECHO went for a cinematic approach, where the team was tasked to save gold laner, Frederic Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales from his captors.

And, spoiler alert, they were successful in doing so, all thanks to their newest members.

Yawi, KarlTzy, 3MarTzy, Killuash join ECHO PH

One of the most notorious mind games experts and the so-called “TP king,” Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico, has officially joined the squad.

Prior to his arrival, he was part of Work Auster Force’s ascension to TNC.

One of the most recognizable figures in the MLBB scene, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, is also part of the squad. Yawi became known not just for his performances in-game, but also for his content. In Season 8, he displayed the highest level of improvement from his Season 6 debut.

The other two new members boast a lot of credentials and accomplishments in their careers.

Out of retirement comes two-time MPL winner, Ashley Marco Dungo “Killuash” Cruz, who last played in Season 7 when ECHO PH was still under the Aura PH banner.

And the final piece of the puzzle? The hero of the M2 World Championship, the SEA games gold medalist, and one of the best junglers in the scene, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno.

Joining them are ECHO staples Aaron “Aaronqt” Lim, Jaymark Aaron “Hadess” Lazaro, Jankurt Russel “KurtTzy” Matira, Rion “Rk3” Kudo, and Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura.

Coaching this team is none other than Michael Angelo “Arcadia” Bocado who has been a part of the team since Season 6.

With a stacked lineup, expect the orcas to go loud and proud in Season 9.

