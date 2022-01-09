'GGWP' MPL veteran Toshi officially takes a break from Season 9

A CRYPTIC Facebook post from MPL veteran Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo has caused fans to speculate on whether he will officially retire from the competitive scene or take a break for one whole season. Some even hinted that Toshi will join Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso’s newly formed Z4 Esports after a sudden profile picture change.

But in a conversation with Spin.ph, Toshi confirmed that he has decided to take a break in Season 9. He wasn't the only player who has decided to step down for the upcoming season as Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr., made his announcements a week ago.

His decision to take a rest came after he was released from TNC’s roster.

UPDATE: Toshi officially makes his announcement

In his recent FB post, Bacallo officially announced that he would step down for Season 9.

He expressed his overall gratitude to the people who supported his career.

"Adrian G. Bacallo a.k.a. Toshi will rest and will not participate this upcoming MPL-PH Season 9. Thank you to the ones who believed, who supported to him throughout his career."

Toshi’s career retrospective

Prior to joining the MPL team, Toshi was just a ranked game pubstar who managed to outclass even the most seasoned players. This led to his discovery by SGD.Omega who integrated him in their ranks for The Nationals, where they became champions of the 1st Conference.

This tournament became his training ground for his MPL debut in Season 4.

In his entire playing career, Bacallo has always been a tandem with another primary damage dealer. Back in Season 4, he and Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno lit up the scene for SGD.Omega.

But when KarlTzy left to join the Sibol-led Bren Esports lineup in Season 5, Toshi forged a new partnership with Salic “Hadji” Imam and they became the dynamic duo that went all the way to the Grand Finals in Season 6 and the M2 World Championship.

Unfortunately, their ascension never yielded a championship as a mediocre Season 7 outing forced the squad to revamp the entire roster, which led to Bacallo’s arrival to TNC Pro Team in Season 8.

He barely got a chance to play for them and with the team’s dismal last-place finish, TNC decided to pull the plug by releasing majority of its pieces.

