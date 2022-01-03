'Pahinga muna!' Bren Esports' Ribo steps down for Season 9

CARLITO “Ribo” Ribo, Jr. has finally made his decision.

After contemplating on whether to proceed to next season or retire, he decided to go for the safer route by resting for one whole season. This was the same move that Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz made when he took his leave back in Season 8.

The Doctor made his announcement on his personal Facebook page, with the likes of Mujahid “Malik” Malik and Elyson Edouard “Wrecker” Caranza, expressing their admiration for the game’s so-called GOAT.

Given his decision, Season 9 would be the first season without the Doctor playing in the league. This also marks the first season that Bren Esports will not have Ribo in their ranks.

Prior to his announcement, his team Bren Esports, made drastic changes in their roster, letting go of reserve players Efphraim Jueinno “Ejhay” Sambrano, Dwine “Rimuru” Enriquez, and Raven “L3bron” Alonzo.

They even lost their primary superstar, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, who took his talents to the newly formed super team in ECHO PH.

Career legacy of Ribo

The MPL’s doctor has always been a revolutionary figure in the esports scene. Due to his list of accolades and his ability to play across multiple positions, the community has long acknowledged him as the GOAT of the MLBB scene.

In fact, Ribo boasts 4 major MLBB trophies. His championship runs occurred during Seasons 1 and 6 of the MPL-PH, and even on international soil which was seen when Bren won both the MSC 2018 and M2 World Championships.

He even became the finals MVP in Season 1 with his support role, which he admitted at the time wouldn’t be possible without the help of his teammates.

