V33Wise officially takes a leave for Season 9

AFTER grinding their way to a dominant 2021 year with back-to-back MPL Championships punctuated by an M3 World Championship trophy, the dynamic duo known as V33Wise has officially decided to take a break in the upcoming MPL-PH Season 9.

They made their announcements on their official Facebook pages, with Johnmar "OhMyV33nus” Villaluna detailing a lengthy post.

“Pero mga nakshiieeeesssz tandaan na hindi pa tapos ang eksena ko sa ML. Need ko lang ng break para mapaayos ang balakang ko plus yung ano, alam niyo na yon. Long overdue na to kaloka!!”

While he partner, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, confirmed that he will also be taking his leave.

“Hi guys. Kung ano yung pinost ni Vee ayun na rin yung sakin. Ngayon na naabot na natin pangarap nating maging world champion, oras na para magpahinga muna saglit para mas makasama ko naman family ko this season.”

V33nus acknowledges the widespread toxicity and support he receives.

V33nus initially highlighted the list of accomplishments he garnered last year.

“Sobrang daming eksena ang naganap last year and looking back, grabe i can’t believe na nakeri ko lahat ng all out shampoohan from back-to-back MPL PH championship, MPLI, MSC and then finally nagetget aw natin ang M3 world championship.”

But behind those accolades are the back-and-forth clashes between bashers and supporters. He expressed his gratitude towards those who defended him.

“Napakaraming eksena ang nagdaan na tinest talaga ang patience ko as a person, para akong nirebond nang paulit ulit with brazilian blowout! At sa dami ng bash na natanggap ko, doon ko mas naramdaman na ang dami palang nagmamahal sa akin.”

He added: “Hindi ko kayang mareplyan lahat pero sobrang thankful ko talaga sa lahat ng support and blessings na dumating sa buhay ko lalo na finally nakuha natin hindi lang isa pero tatlong korona.”

Besides talking about the widespread criticisms and support he received, he also talked about his plans during the break.

“Sobrang pasabog to the highest level ang mga naachieve natin last year kaya tingin ko naman deserve kong magpahinga muna saglit from all the eksena and live a peaceful plantita life. I will be resting for a while this season 9 para naman mabigyan ko ng time yung ibang goals ko sa buhay and magbonggang beauty rest lang din talaga.”

In the end, the tandem declared that they will make their return, with Wise officially mentioning Season 10 as their official comeback.

“Wag kayo mag-alala guys babalik naman tayo season 10. Quality time lang din muna ako sa mga resin ko,” said the Blacklist jungler.

