MPL-PH Season 9 will commence on February 18

HEADS up, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang fans: the MPL Philippines has announced on their official Facebook page that Season 9 is already set.

The eight franchise teams from last season will have a chance to duke it out for a chance to win the coveted MPL-PH trophy starting February 18, 2022. With the start date has already been set, expect teams to immediately reveal their final rosters in the next few weeks.

This is also a potential training ground for the upcoming SEA Games, as the new format states that teams across the country will grind their way for a chance to represent the Philippines.

Who are the eight teams?

The defending champions Blacklist International came from an impressive M3 World Championship win while also securing back-to-back MPL-PH trophies in Seasons 7 and 8. Their signature ‘UBE’ strategy seems to be an uncrackable enigma that teams are struggling to dissect.

Onic PH, on the other hand, are looking poised to avenge their previous defeats from Blacklist International in both the local and international scene, and with their new fully fleshed lineup centered on Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales’ midlane role, expect this team to potentially blossom.

Then there are the two fan favorites in Omega Esports and Nexplay EVOS, both hoping to jumpstart their resurgence. The former has a new “gold laner” that could potentially change their fortunes, while the latter has been rumored to have given Blacklist a hard time during recent scrimmages.

But excitement will surely reach a new level from both RSG PH and ECHO PH. RSG boasts two super rookies from last season: Jonar Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto and Nathanael “Nathzzz” Estrologo, who could be even better in their sophomore year.

Meanwhile, ECHO PH forged a blockbuster “super team” which has caught the attention of the community.

As for the two bottom-placed teams, Bren Esports and TNC Pro Team, this is their chance for redemption. Both teams underwent a massive rebuild with the former losing their star players in Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr., while the latter went for an extreme roster overhaul.

