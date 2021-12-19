International tournament curse comes to an end as Blacklist takes M3

THE FINALS rematch between Blacklist International and Onic PH has reached its epic conclusion in the world stage.

And just like their MPL-PH Season 8 encounter, the final battle was a one-sided stomp, as the Codebreakers systematically dissected their foes in a 4-0 demolition, ending their International Tournament curse.

During the post-match celebrations, the Filipino Sniper Kiel “OHEB” Soriano was awarded the MVP award, while Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza mentioned that a portion of their winnings would proceed to the victims of typhoon Odette that ravaged the Philippines.

Onic PH struggled with the Pharsa and Uranus combo of Blacklist

In Game 1 and 2, Blacklist International unveiled their Pharsa and Uranus combo which proved to be a nightmare for the Filipino Hedgehog.

Even when Onic nabbed a strong lead in Game 1 by forcing Kiel “OHEB” Soriano in an uncomfortable position on the top lane, Blacklist’s scaling lineup proved to be a threat at the latter stages of the match, especially with their mastery of the Uranus and Pharsa combo.

With Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap’s Uranus hunting down the backlines, Onic was left scrambling, giving space for Salic “Hadji” Imam to pop his ult.

The same gameplan was executed in Game 2 as Onic struggled in the crucial Lord fight as both Edward and Hadji tandem left Onic to dust.

We dissect Blacklist 'UBE’-flavored finals

Blacklist’s ability to asses any sticky situation was highlighted in this series.

In Game 1, Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol was dominating the early game with his Lancelot, however his moves were easily deciphered, allowing Hadji to dodge whatever surprise factor he was bringing to the table.

Then in Game 3, Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales was causing havoc with his Chou especially when combined with Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy’s Lolita and Mark “Markyyyyy” Ectobanez’ Pharsa. However, Blacklist was able to respond with their sustain lineup as well as the space given to their dual marksman lineup featuring Natan and Beatrix.

Some pincer setups allowed Blacklist to surprise their foes, giving them the edge in Game 3.

And those pincer movements carried on in the final game as Onic was left scrambling in all points of the map, which ultimately led to their collapse.

