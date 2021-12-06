KarlTzy departs Bren Esports in shock announcement

ONE OF Bren Esports’ mainstays has decided to take his leave of the team, as Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno explores “possible opportunities” outside the squad where he made his bones.

“Karltzy, as of the moment, has decided to branch out for possible opportunities outside of Bren Esports,” said the team in an announcement on Facebook. “With utmost respect, we wish him all the best in the future of his career. Thank you for raising the black and yellow banner and more importantly, the flag of the Philippines. All the best, Champ!”

Bren also called the 17-year-old “one of the best MLBB junglers in the scene”, as well as “living proof that one can achieve so much at such young age.”

KarlTzy announcement comes as M3 kicks off

The announcement was timed just as Mobile Legends’ M3 world championship series kicked off. In this year’s M2, KarlTzy and Bren Esports made history by becoming the first Filipino squad to win the world series. But it was all downhill from there, as Bren Esports was eliminated by Execration in the Season 7 playoffs, then failed to get past the regular season entirely in Season 8.

Currently, Blacklist International, two-time MPL-PH champions, as well as Onic PH are duking it out at M3.

KarlTzy is the third player to leave the team, after reserve players Raven "L3bron" Alonso and Dwine "Rimuru" Enriquez.

