Blacklist, Nexplay, Bren dominate 2021 Facebook engagements

AS A way of tracking esports' outsize impact, digital marketer Brendan Husebo tracked ten esports organizations with the most engagements on Facebook in 2021.

Out of the 10 orgs listed in his infographic, three came from the Philippines as Blacklist International, Nexplay Esports, and Bren Esports dominated the Facebook landscape. All three of them were at the top 5, with Blacklist securing the number 1 spot, earning 19.5 million engagements during the year.

Not only did they top the yearly overall engagements, the organization also boasted the highest average engagements at 10K per post.

Nexplay Esports placed third with 7.69 million engagements, while Bren Esports took the fifth spot with 6.67 million.

Other notable organizations that were listed include OG Dota, Team Secret, and T1 League of Legends.

What contributed to Blacklist, Nexplay, Bren engagements

Amassing over 1.2 million followers on their Facebook page, Blacklist’s community has staked its claim in the esports scene. The arrival of the V33Wise tandem worked wonders for the organization as their popularity boosted Blacklist’s marketing muscle.

The Mobile Legends team's numerous accolades in 2021 also boosted the organization's profile. The V33Wise tandem built a dynasty, where the Codebreakers won back-to-back MPL titles and the M3 World Championship trophy.

But it wasn’t only in MLBB where the Codebreakers took centerstage. Being crowned the best team from the east in the Call of Duty: Mobile scene has further enhanced their prestige.

Bren Esports likewise made headlines in the global stage as they won the M2 World Championship at the start of the year. Since then they have amassed almost 1.5 million followers; a huge jump from their humble beginnings back in 2018.

Nexplay Esports may not boast a massive fanbase given their 800K followers, nor do they have the championship prestige of the other two organizations. But their content has long been a driving force in sustaining their fans' interests., The team’s vlogging antics consistently catch the attention of the esports community.

While these three teams have strong Filipino roots, it can also be argued that European organization Team Secret also benefited from their growing Filipino fanbase.

The Filipino-led Team Secret squad created a buzz during the Valorant Champions Tour, with their “otso-otso” buff becoming a trend.

