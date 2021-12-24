Blacklist wish to be granted — champion skin will be Estes, Moonton confirms

AFTER A day of fan outcry, Moonton has announced that Estes will be the M3 champion skin, as requested by winning team Blacklist International.

"All your wishes have been heard. Merry Estes Everyone!" announced the MPL-PH in its social media pages. "To our beloved gamers, Estes is the chosen champion M3 skin."

It used the hashtag #WeChooseEstes — echoing the trending hashtag #WeWantEstes that has trended since yesterday. Over that period, when gamers clamored for the developer to grant world champions Blacklist International's choice of skin for the popular mobile game, ratings on the app plummeted as some fans reviewed it negatively.

With the league's latest announcement, many fans are now launching a campaign to restore the app's original ratings.

The statement added: "We have heard your voices, and we will proceed with Blacklist International's choice."

Alodia Gosiengfiao commends Moonton for Estes decision

In a tweet, Blacklist co-founder Alodia Gosiengfiao thanked Moonton for their decision.

"[W]e want to thank Moonton's management for the transparency and for opening a line of communication for the past 48 hours to discuss about our choice of skin in #M3. We know how much this means to our players and we're so happy that this is now sorted out," said Gosiengfiao.

She added, "It's all good now! This is not just a skin, this is our Legacy! Merry Christmas everyone!"

