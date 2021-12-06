Team Secret's 'otso-otso' buff keeps playoff hopes alive, sweeps Crazy Racoon

TEAM SECRET needed to come out on top of their battle against Japan’s Crazy Racoon in this Asian derby of an elimination match at Champions 2021. With both teams not wanting to go home yet in this prestigious event all gloves were off for these two squads. Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco said in a pre-match interview that Secret was confident in taking on any team in Asia.

And that confidence was instantly revealed when the Filipinos entered the arena, goofing around with "otso-otso" dances (or as the casters would say: "textbook twerking") and their high hops of luksong baka.

Team Secret Omen trump card

Team Secret took their chances with Split in the series opener with Crazy Racoon. Team Secret went with the surprise Omen as their controller while Crazy Racoon went with a more standard line-up albeit with a rare Sova on the map.

Lovely usage of Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza’s Omen Paranoia really helped Secret the early rounds of the first half for Secret, and even secured himself a quad kill. Crazy Racoon’s approach was decoded by Secret as their rotations around the map rarely paid dividends for the Japanese squad.

BORKUM continued his signature BORKUM time early on, even picking up a clutch against Byeon "Munchkin" Sang-beom on an Operator. At the half, the Filipinos had already secured a solid 8-4 lead.

On the half switch, Crazy Racoon lost the pistol and was doomed to a climb as daunting as Mount Everest on this Map 1. The on-fire Team Secret squad even won out against Crazy Racoon’s rifle buy with a Stinger on BORKUM. Secret secure a commanding map with a score line of 13-5.

Secret's Haven-ly performance in Game 2

Secret went with Haven for their map pick in Game 2 of the series. With Crazy Racoon losing their map pick, Secret’s morale was definitely high coming into this one. Crazy Racoon won a badly-needed first pistol round of the map in perfect fashion, but Secret stole the bonus away from Japanese squad thanks to the heroics of BORKUM once again.

An Astra Gravity Well secured a Kevin "Dispenser" Te triple kill and Secret was just feeling it in the subsequent round.

Good utility usage from the Japanese helped them stabilize their offensive half with a couple of rounds. But Secret kept dictating the pace, with JessieVash providing so much value from his Sova throughout the half, and even picking up a clutch for himself.

The whole Filipino team rallied beside their veteran and just synced perfectly together to dismantle the Japanese offense.

Secret dominated the first half with a score of 10-2.

CrazyRacoon gave it their all in the pistol round, but Secret were just more on-point with their aim. Secret quickly secured match point in the map after the pistol and, with a clean rifle round, sent the Japanese squad packing.

Secret keep their Champions run alive and will face Team Vikings from Brazil on December 8 for a spot in the playoffs.

