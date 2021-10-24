Blacklist outclasses Onic, takes back-to-back MPL-PH championships

WHILE TEAMS thought they have finally found a solution to Blacklist International’s dreaded ‘UBE’ strat, the Codebreakers once again proved that they are a difficult team to crack.

A 4-1 dominant display from the Codebreakers was enough to silence every team that aspired to dethrone them as Blacklist’s tactics were too much for Onic PH to handle.

In fact this was clearly evident from their V33Wise tandem that utilized the Mathilda and Bane combo that completely swiped their foes.

Blacklist vs. Onic PH championship match recap

From Games 3 onwards, the mobility and early game damage outburst from these two heroes struck fear on their foes. Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario’s was able to harass Onic’s foothold of the jungle, which combined perfectly with Salic “Hadji” Imam and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s distraction antics in the early game.

While they weakened Onic’s key members and stole their jungle buffs, Kiel “OHEB” Soriano and Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap secured their sidelanes.

Blacklist’s gameplan revolved around the potential early game shutdown that most teams have deployed against them, which focused on weakening OHEB and limiting the movements of their support duo of Hadji and V33nus which Onic utilized in securing their Game 2 victory.

The championship marks the second time that an MPL team secured back-to-back trophies, which Sunsparks accomplished back in Seasons 4 and 5.

During the post-match interviews, an emotional Blacklist squad could not contain their feelings.

"Lagi kong sinasabi kay V33 na magcha-champion kami na hindi siya malungkot," said Wise. "Masaya ako kay Hadji kase since Season 2 pa si Hadji at kahit mabait na player siya, hindi pa siya naka-champion. Pero ngayon champion na."

The team's head coach, Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, revealed the significance of this victory.

"Sobrang napaka-importante itong championship na ito kase nahirapan kaming kunin yung respect na deserve ng mga players ko, yung respect na deserve namin. Nahirapan talaga namin kunin," he declared. "Eto na yun, eto na yung sinyales na please ibigay niyo na yung deserve namin na respect."

He also spoke of the bond the team formed.

"Sobrang solid, hindi basta magkakapatid, pamilya kami. Hindi basta kaibigan kundi pamilya."

