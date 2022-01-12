Rebuilding Bren Esports reveals rookie-laden MPL PH S9 roster

AFTER a catastrophic MPL PH Season 8 campaign, it was evident Bren Esports’ dominance was already fading away.

The results were far from encouraging and the team no longer had its M2 World Championship mystique around it. A massive rebuild was necessary.

And rebuild it did.

With the successful duo of Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr. gone, Bren has turned to a batch of rookies in Stowm, Super Marco, Pandora, Jomari “Jowm” Pingol, Kenneth “Saxa” Fedelin, and Joy Boy.

The team still retained four members from their Season 8 roster, namely, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor, Jr., Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, and Mujahid “Lord Malikk” Malik.

The rookie-laden Bren Esports roster certainly has big shoes to fill given the club's proud history in the MLBB scene as well as the legacy from both KarlTzy and Doc Ribo.

Will this new cast resurrect the Bren Esports?

Prior to their official announcement, there were already hints on Bren’s potential roster.

In an FB live session with Spin.ph, Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro revealed that he has been scouting for potential new players for the club. Coach Brian “Panda” Lim admitted that he also has been eyeing Duckeyyy’s targets.

In a separate FB live session with MPL shoutcaster Dan “Leo” Cubangay, Bren’s manager, Adi Padilla, revealed that the team's Season 9 roster will be filled with newcomers over veterans.

And here they are Bren’s new ensemble looking driven to exorcise the demons of their past.

Based on their roster reveal, Bren is already looking forward to the future, putting the complacent and undisciplined mindset which plagued them last season behind it.

