News you need to know: Magnolia, Meralco, Ginebra playoff scenarios

Barangay Ginebra in danger zone

GINEBRA is in a complicated situation entering the final stretch of the Philippine Cup eliminations.

In eighth place with one game to play, the Gin Kings need a big win to improve its chances of gaining a quarterfinal berth.

Winning its final elimination round game — against Meralco — does not assure a playoff spot.

Check out the scenarios.

Battle for twice-to-beat spot

IT’s down to two teams in the battle for the second twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

The first spot has been taken by TNT.

Magnolia has completed its elimination-round assignments, finishing with an 8-3 win-loss record, but sits at No. 3.

Meralco, on the other hand, holds the No. 2 spot also with eight wins in the prelims, with two matches to play.

Here’s how Magnolia or Meralco can clinch that final twice-to-beat berth in the quarterfinals.

Roster revamp for Blackwater?

BLACKWATER officials set to meet with interim coach Ariel Vanguardia as they plan the next moves for the club.

With Vanguardia now set to call the shots after a winless conference under Nash Racela, Blackwater could have additional assistant coaches and possibly roster changes, according to a source.

Management is reportedly giving Vanguardia a free hand with his coaching staff.

The The Bossing went 0-11 in the Philippine Cup and now hold the record for the longest losing run in the PBA at 19 including games in last season.

