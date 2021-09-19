Still no timetable for Aaron Black return from injury

NO timeline is given on when Aaron Black would be able to rejoin Meralco and help the team in its final push to secure a first ever no. 2 seeding in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Black hurt his right hand early in the Bolts’ 95-83 win over Terrafirma and didn’t return. He joined the team on the bench in street clothes when it beat Blackwater on Saturday, 103-97, at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

“I sustained a hand injury and I don’t really have a time table as of the moment,” said the young Meralco guard.

The loss of Black compounded Meralco’s manpower shortage as the team is also without key players Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge, along with back up big man Raymar Jose, all placed under the league’s health and safety protocols.

“We’re still missing three players, two starters basically. Hopefully, we’ll get Newsome, Toto (Jose), and Cliff Hodge back as quickly as possible and that they’ll be able to play in our next game,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Continue reading below ↓

Aaron Black

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 7-2 Bolts will have at least a couple of days rest before plunging back into action as they try to solidify their hold of the No. 2 spot for a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs. The team has never placed as high as second in the seedings in an all-Filipino conference in its franchise history.

Continue reading below ↓

Meralco still has to face NLEX and defending champion Barangay Ginebra in their last two outings.

Aaron Black is keeping his fingers crossed he’ll be able to play again in time for the return of Newsome and Co.

“I’m hoping to return and play by late next week,” he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.