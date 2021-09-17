Quickfire Alaska deals Ginebra a deflating defeat

ALASKA poured it on against Barangay Ginebra despite coming off a long layoff, stunning the reigning champions, 89-75, on Friday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Aces held the Gin Kings to only 25 first-half points, the fourth lowest in franchise history, to to pull away for good on the way to their third win in seven games after not playing for an entire week due to health and safety protocols.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone was visibly upset about the team's lackluster performance that he let assistant Richard Del Rosario call the shots in the second half.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alaska, now at seventh in the standings, also savored an encouraging start to a grueling weekend that will have the Aces play on Saturday against league-leading TNT and again on Sunday against Terrafirma.

“Today, we survived and tomorrow, it’s another battle we are going to face," said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso. "But for today, I commend the team. They stayed focused and maintained composure throughout the game.”'

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

After a rousing comeback from a 19-point deficit on Wednesday against Phoenix, the Gin Kings, still without injured Japeth Aguilar, slipped to ninth place with a 4-6 slate, half a game behind NorthPort (4-5) in the chase for the eighth and final quarterfinal seat.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Aces never trailed after an 11-2 start, with Abu Tratter scoring four in that juncture, on their way to a 23-8 lead.

Alaska led, 43-25, at the half, with Ginebra barely eclipsing the 23 points of Rain or Shine when it scored only 48 points against the same Aces squad in the 26-point blowout last July 28, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

Continue reading below ↓

Tratter led the Aces with 13 points while Mike DiGregorio had 11 points. Maverick Ahanmisi, Jeron Teng, and Robbie Herndon added 10 points apiece for Alaska, which continued to play without Yousef Taha.

Stanley Pringle had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Scottie Thompson added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ginebra.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The scores:

Alaska 89 – Tratter 13, DiGregorio 11, Herndon 10, Ahanmisi 10, Teng 10, Brondial 9, Marcelino 8, Banal 8, Casio 6, Adamos 4, Ilagan 0, Ebona 0.

Barangay Ginebra 75 – Pringle 20, Thompson 17, Standhardinger 9, Tenorio 8, Ayaay 7, Mariano 6, Devance 4, Dillinger 2, Tolentino 2, Caperal 0, R. Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 23-8; 43-25; 66-52; 89-75.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.