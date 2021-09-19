Paul Lee runs riot as Magnolia rips SMB to zero in on twice-to-beat spot

A RED-HOT Paul Lee took over in the endgame as Magnolia came away with a 100-90 win over San Miguel on Sunday to end its campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup elimination round on a high note.

Lee erupted for 32 points and clustered key baskets late in the game to spark the Hotshots' breakaway in a hard-fought game held in a semi-bubble at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The waiting game now begins as Magnolia hope its 8-3 (win-loss) record would be enough to give it the final twice-to-beat spot in the quarterfinals over second-running Meralco, which is 7-2 with two games left to play.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Now, we just wait,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “Nagawa namin ‘yung trabaho namin. Nagawa namin ‘yung kung ano ang dapat naming gawin. Kung destiny namin na ibigay ni Lord ang mapunta sa top two spot, so be it.

"Kung hindi, we played a very good game at madadala namin [ito] sa playoffs.”

San Miguel fell to 6-4 and bowed out of the running for the last twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

Ian Sangalang had 15 points and 12 rebounds while Jerrick Ahanmisi added 11 points for the Hotshots, but it was all Lee in the clutch.

Magnolia turned a 75-75 deadlock into a 97-84 lead with Lee scoring 18 points during that stretch on his way to his fifth career 30-point game, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

The lead eventually ballooned to 16 points, 100-84, late in the game.

CJ Perez had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Arwind Santos added 18 points for San Miguel, which only led once, 65-63, in the contest.

The scores:

Magnolia 100 – Lee 32, Sangalang 15, Ahanmisi 11, Barroca 9, Abueva 8, Dionisio 8, Pascual 7, Corpuz 4, Reavis 4, Jalalon 2, De Leon 0, Dela Rosa 0, Brill 0.

San Miguel 90 – Perez 20, Santos 18, Lassiter 13, Pessumal 13, Zamar 9, Fajardo 8, Tautuaa 5, Ross 4, Gotladera 0, Comboy 0, Gamalinda 0, Sena 0.

Quarters: 25-14; 47-39; 66-65; 100-90.

