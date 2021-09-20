Vanguardia sits down with Blackwater boss to discuss plans, lineup

DESPITE an abrupt parting of ways, Blackwater remained committed to honoring its contractual obligation to coach Nash Racela.

The soft-spoken mentor still has a live contract with the Bossing that runs until the end of the PBA season, a deal which management is willing to honor as per a SPIN.ph insider after the parting of ways was announced on Sunday.

“He will be paid in full,” said the Blackwater source a day after the franchise severed its ties with Racela following a tumultuous season that saw the team go down in PBA record books for the longest losing streak ever.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Blackwater management took the drastic move after the Bossing capped its winless campaign at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym with a 19th success loss extending from last season’s Philippine Cup bubble in Clark.

Veteran Ariel Vanguardia, an alternate governor of the team in the PBA board, has replaced Racela in an interim capacity.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The same source said Vanguardia is set for a meeting with team owner Dioceldo Sy and team governor Siliman Sy on Tuesday regarding his plans for the Bossing.

Also joining them is returning team manager Johnson Martinez, who takes over the job from Jacob Munez.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Expected to be tackled during the meeting is the team's current lineup and the likely coaching staff who will help Vanguardia on the bench.

Continue reading below ↓

Management is reportedly giving Vanguardia a free hand with his coaching staff. His longtime lieutenant Tino Pinat among those expected to come on board.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.