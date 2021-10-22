News you need to know: PBA Finals injury update, Heading signing protest

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    HERE are the top sports news you may have missed.

    Top sports news October 21

    PBA Finals injury update

    The injury bug has bitten the PBA Finals protagonists this early in the series.

    Apart from Ian Sangalang suffering back spasms that limited him to 10 minutes in Game One, Paul Lee is nursing a shoulder injury for Magnolia.

    Lee admitted being bothered by the injury since the semifinal series against Meralco.

    TnT's Kelly Williams is taken out of the DHVSU gym in a stretcher after hurting his back in Game One.

    TNT, despite going off to an early lead in the best-of-seven series, is also not injury-free as Kelly Williams has been listed doubtful for Game Two later Friday at 6 p.m. due to back spasms.

    The Tropang Giga center suffered the injury in the third quarter of the series opener, forcing him to be taken to the hospital.

    Williams has been released, but “still needs to see a specialist,” according to team manager Gabby Cui.

      Jordan (not yet) Heading to Taiwan

      Jordan Heading’s move to play in the Taiwan league is facing a legal obstacle.

      The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas insisted the Gilas Pilipinas sniper has a live contract with the SBP, a roadblock that could nullify his signing with the Taichung Suns in the T1 league.

      The SBP has already contacted Fiba as well as its Chinese Taipei counterpart regarding the matter.

