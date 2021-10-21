Kelly Williams out of hospital but in doubt for Game Two

KELLY Williams is likely out of Game Two of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals following the severe back spasms that took him out of the series opener last Wednesday.

Team manager Gabby Cui said the former league MVP is doubtful when the best-of-seven series resumes on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

“He was released from the hospital, but still needs to see a specialist,” said Cui from Bacolor, Pampanga.

Kelly Williams is helped out of the floor by TnT teammates in Game One. PHOTO: PBA Images

Williams, 39, went down with the injury after attempting to go for a breakaway dunk in the third quarter of the Tropang Giga’s 88-70 win in the series opener on Wednesday.

He went out shortly after and never returned.

The high-flying 6-foot-6 forward was later wheeled out of the playing venue in a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital for tests.

Williams finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists as part of coach Chot Reyes’ starting unit.

The Fil-Am big man just came back four games ago after being cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.

But in the four games he played since returning including Game 1 of the finals, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

