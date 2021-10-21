Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 21
    PBA

    Kelly Williams out of hospital but in doubt for Game Two

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    TnT's Kelly Williams is taken out of the DHVSU gym in a stretcher after hurting his back in Game One.
    TnT's Kelly Williams is taken out of the DHVSU gym in a stretcher after hurting his back in Game One.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    KELLY Williams is likely out of Game Two of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals following the severe back spasms that took him out of the series opener last Wednesday.

    Team manager Gabby Cui said the former league MVP is doubtful when the best-of-seven series resumes on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

    “He was released from the hospital, but still needs to see a specialist,” said Cui from Bacolor, Pampanga.

    Kelly Williams is helped out of the floor by TnT teammates in Game One.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Williams, 39, went down with the injury after attempting to go for a breakaway dunk in the third quarter of the Tropang Giga’s 88-70 win in the series opener on Wednesday.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    He went out shortly after and never returned.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The high-flying 6-foot-6 forward was later wheeled out of the playing venue in a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital for tests.

      Williams finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists as part of coach Chot Reyes’ starting unit.

      The Fil-Am big man just came back four games ago after being cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        But in the four games he played since returning including Game 1 of the finals, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        TnT's Kelly Williams is taken out of the DHVSU gym in a stretcher after hurting his back in Game One.
        PHOTO: PBA Images

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again