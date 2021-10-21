Turns out Paul Lee's dealing with a shoulder injury, too

IT turned out Ian Sangalang is not the only one nursing an injury for Magnolia heading into Game 1 of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals against TnT Tropang Giga.

For all his swagger, ‘Angas ng Tondo’ Paul Lee is also playing hurt all the while for the Hotshots.

Lee admitted enduring the pain of a shoulder injury that has bothered him since the Hotshots’ semifinals series against the Meralco Bolts.

The 32-year-old combo guard recalled suffering the injury following a collision with Meralco big man Reynel Hugnatan in the series which Magnolia won in six games.

“Simula nun masakit na. Until now,” he said.

On and off

Lee has a hard time getting back his old form since then, but is giving his best to help the Hotshots’ bid of winning their first all-Filipino conference title since 2014.

“On and off na ako simula nun,” added Lee.

His condition compounded Magnolia’s situation in the series opener in which the team also had to endure the back spasm that hounded big man Ian Sangalang.

The 29-year-old Sangalang was held to just 10 minutes of play and finished with just five points and a single rebound as Victolero opted not to field him in in the second half of the game the Hotshots lost by 18 points.

Lee also had a tough Game 1 night, but not as bad the way he did in Magnolia’s close-out win against Meralco in which he was held to just four points when he missed all of his nine attempts from the field.

The veteran guard out of University of the East was just one of three Hotshots to finish in double figures in the 88-70 loss with a team-high 12 points, although he has yet to get back his normal shooting touch after just making 3-of-12 of his shots.

Lee said his shoulder is getting better, even if he continues to play with the injured area heavily wrapped and taped every game.

“Hindi ko kasi ma-control. Minsan may masakit na part kasi pag inaangat ko,” he added.

But the warrior that he is, Lee’s leaving everything on the floor in a continuous chase for his first ever Philippine Cup title.

“Laban lang,” he vowed.

