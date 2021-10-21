Jordan Heading's bid to play in Taiwan league faces roadblock

JORDAN Heading's plan to play in Taiwan faces a major roadblock.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said on Thursday it has contacted Fiba as well as its counterpart in Chinese Taipei regarding reports of the Fil-Aussie guard signing with the Taichung Suns in the upcoming T1 League.

A letter signed by SBP executive director Sonny Barrios pointed out that Heading has a live contract with the SBP to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool after he was taken first by Terrafirma in the PBA Season 46 Draft last March.

Here's the announcement put out on Twitter by the Taichung Suns. PHOTO: Taichung Suns

The contract runs until March 2023, the Philippine federation said.

"We have formally written Fiba and the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association in connection with the reported playing in Taiwan for the Taichung Suns of Mr. Jordan Timothy Heading and have informed them that Mr. heading has a live contract with the SBP until March 2023," the statement read.

The SBP raised the alarm a day after the Taichung Suns announced via its social media accounts that Heading has signed to play for them in Taiwan's soon-to-be-launched professional league.

The former national youth player already made his debut for Gilas, posting 6.5 points on 33-percent shooting from deep, to go with 1.5 assists in 17.4 minutes in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last June in Clark.

He raised those numbers to 14.5 points on a mercurial 72-percent clip from beyond the arc, to go with 3.0 dimes and 1.5 rebounds in 29.1 minutes in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Taichung is hopeful to get those numbers from Heading as the team's designated Asian import for the upstart league which will tip off on Nov. 27, although this roadblock may put those plans in peril.

"Until we hear from Fiba, please bear with us if we have no further comment in the meantime," the statement ended.

Heading was the third Filipino player to be signed as a reinforcements in the league after Jason Brickman for the Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas and Caelan Tiongson of the Taoyuan Leopards.

