News you need to know: PBA trade updates; Purefoods reunion in MPBL

Sports roundup November 25

PBA trade updates

THE best two teams in the last PBA Philippine Cup made sure to get even better starting in the Governors’ Cup.

TNT and Magnolia, the finals protagonists in the all-Filipino conference, upgraded their rosters on Thursday by engaging in trades with Blackwater and Terrafirma, respectively.

Early in the day, the Hotshots acquired James Laput from the Dyip for Justin Melton and Kyle Pascual.

The Tropang Giga wouldn’t be left behind as the they traded for Carl Bryan Cruz in exchange for Chris Javier and a future first-round pick.

Puerfoods reunion in MPBL

Nueva Ecjia executed a major coup after convincing not just one, but two PBA icons to come out of retirement and join the team for the MPBL Invitational.

A day after securing the commitment of Marc Pingris, the Rice Vanguards managed to get another Purefoods great in PJ Simon.

Nueva Ecija coach Charles Tiu confirmed the development, even joking they’re eyeing to complete a hat-trick, most probably James Yap.

“Isa na lang kulang,” Tiu said in jest.

F2 Logistics perfect in PNVF

F2 Logistics wasted little time to prove it remains in a league of its own even after a long layoff.

The Cargo Movers rolled past Chery Tiggo, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22, to complete a five-game sweep of the PNVF Champions League in Lipa City.

Kalei Mau and eventual MVP Kianna Dy starred as usual for the Cargo Movers, who never lost a set in their campaign even after being 20 months away from competitive action.

