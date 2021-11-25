TNT acquiring Carl Bryan Cruz in three-man trade with Blackwater

CHOT Reyes has always been intrigued by Carl Bryan Cruz's talent since he was a fixture in the Gilas Pilipinas roster during the former's time in charge.
Now he gets to handle the 6-foot-4 forward anew, but outside of the national team set-up.
Three-man deal
Cruz is bound for a reunion with Reyes at TNT Tropang Giga as Blackwater is trading the former Far Eastern University standout to the Tropang Giga for big man Chris Javier and a future first-round pick.
Seldom-used Blackwater rookie Mark Acuno was likewise thrown into the mix, packaged with the oft-injured Cruz to complete the trade.
Trade papers are already at the PBA Commissioner's Office awaiting approval from the four-man trade committee, sources said.
