TNT acquiring Carl Bryan Cruz in three-man trade with Blackwater

CHOT Reyes has always been intrigued by Carl Bryan Cruz's talent since he was a fixture in the Gilas Pilipinas roster during the former's time in charge.

Now he gets to handle the 6-foot-4 forward anew, but outside of the national team set-up.

Three-man deal

Cruz is bound for a reunion with Reyes at TNT Tropang Giga as Blackwater is trading the former Far Eastern University standout to the Tropang Giga for big man Chris Javier and a future first-round pick.

Seldom-used Blackwater rookie Mark Acuno was likewise thrown into the mix, packaged with the oft-injured Cruz to complete the trade.

Trade papers are already at the PBA Commissioner's Office awaiting approval from the four-man trade committee, sources said.

