Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Nov 25
    PBA

    Magnolia trades Melton, Pascual to Terrafirma for big man James Laput

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JUSTINE Melton's long stint with the Purefoods franchise has come to an end.

    The veteran guard was dealt by Magnolia to Terrafirma to be able to get its hands on rookie big man James Laput, who fills a large hole in the Hotshots' frontline.

    Also part of the trade was big man Kyle Pascual, who will have a homecoming with the KIA franchise after being packaged with Melton in the trade for Laput.

    Until the trade, Melton was one of the longest tenured players at Magnolia, having stayed with the team since he wa acquired in the second round of the 2012 PBA rookie draft

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again