Magnolia trades Melton, Pascual to Terrafirma for big man James Laput

JUSTINE Melton's long stint with the Purefoods franchise has come to an end.

The veteran guard was dealt by Magnolia to Terrafirma to be able to get its hands on rookie big man James Laput, who fills a large hole in the Hotshots' frontline.

Also part of the trade was big man Kyle Pascual, who will have a homecoming with the KIA franchise after being packaged with Melton in the trade for Laput.

Until the trade, Melton was one of the longest tenured players at Magnolia, having stayed with the team since he wa acquired in the second round of the 2012 PBA rookie draft

