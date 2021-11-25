PJ Simon joins Marc Pingris at Nueva Ecija for MPBL Invitational

A PUREFOODS reunion is in the offing at Nueva Ecija as head coach Charles Tiu announced that PJ Simon has agreed to play for the squad in the MPBL Invitational.

PJ Simon unretires

Tiu revealed the recent development on his Twitter account, just a day after the Rice Vanguards were able to convince Marc Pingris to come out of retirement and play for the pocket tournament.

“I would also like to welcome PJ Simon to our team,” said Tiu.

Simon is set to make a return after he announced his retirement at the end of the 2020 season with Magnolia, the only team he played for in the PBA since he was signed in 2004. He won eight crowns with the Purefoods franchise including the 2014 grand slam.

He will be playing alongside Pingris, who also returns to competitive basketball also retiring entering the 2021 season of the PBA.

Tiu hinted that he is also eyeing a third member of their Purefoods trio in James Yap. Although he is running for councilor in San Juan, Yap, officially is not yet retired, after taking a leave with Rain or Shine this conference.

“Isa na lang kulang,” said Tiu in jest.

