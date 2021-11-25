F2 Logistics rules Champions League without loss of a single set

LIPA CITY — F2 Logistics hardly missed a beat despite being away from the volleyball scene for 20 months.

The Cargo Movers routed the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22, to rule the PNVF Champions League without the loss of a single set on Thursday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Kalei Mau made sure to cap F2 Logistics’ victorious comeback with another dominant performance against the reigning Premier Volleyball League champions, who were without Japan-based Jaja Santiago in this tournament.

It took Mau’s dominance, the vastly-improved play of Kianna Dy and strong support from new setter Iris Tolenada and mainstays Ara Galang, Majoy Baron, Aby Marano and Dawn Macandili to win all their five games without dropping a set.

The Cargo Movers have already clinched the title after winning the first two sets for having the most tournaments points collected.

The Crossovers, led by Dindin Santiago-Manavat, put up a good fight in the third with Mylene Paat taking charge for a 20-18 lead.But attacking errors by Manabat and Paat gave F2 the opening, 23-21, before Mau nailed the two title-clinching hits.

