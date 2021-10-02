News you need to know: Meralco gains semis; PBA plans 2nd conference

Sean Anthony to undergo surgery

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SEAN Anthony is eager to quickly return to top form as he undergoes surgery to remove bone spurs in his right foot.

A key figure on the Northport squad in the PBA restart as it saw action for several games without coach Pido Jarencio and the rest of the coaching staff, the veteran forward missed the second match of the Philippine Cup best-of-three quarterfinal series against San Miguel. The Batang Pier were swept by the Beermen.

The PBA plans to open the second conference by mid-November, and Anthony hopes to return and help Northport in the campaign.

Anthony averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals for NorthPort this conference.

He missed several games due to the injury and aggravated it late in the quarterfinal series opener.

Meralco completes semis cast

PHOTO: PBA Images

MERALCO claimed the final seat in the PBA Philippine Cup Round of Four with victory over NLEX on Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Bolts overcame NLEX this time, avoiding back-to-back losses to the seventh-seeded Road Warriors.

NLEX had forced Friday’s rubber match with a huge victory over twice-to-beat Meralco, No. 2 after the eliminations, on Wednesday.

The Bolts arranged a semifinal showdown with third seed Magnolia Hotshots, who swept Rain or Shine in their best-of-three quarterfinal series.

Top seed TNT Tropang Giga faces San Miguel in the other semifinal series.

PBA plans second conference

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

It could be a short vacation for those who made early exits from the Philippine Cup, and much shorter for the title contenders.

The PBA is looking to start its second conference in mid-November, with the Philippine Cup down to the last four.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said plans for an import-laced tournament are still on the table, but admitted that these will be dependent on approval from both national and local authorities.

It is still uncertain where the PBA will hold the games.

The Philippine Cup opened in Pasig City but had to move to Pampanga due to coronavirus restrictions in the NCR.

