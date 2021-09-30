COACH Tim Cone apologized for Barangay Ginebra's dismal performance in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, saying they didn't live up to expectations.

Embarrassed with the Gin Kings' failed title defense, Cone wrote his sentiments on Twitter, taking all the blame.

The Gin Kings finished the elimination round with a 4-7 win-loss record, and needed to beat Phoenix Super LPG in a play-in match to get the No. 8 seed.

Ginebra was then ousted by TNT on Wednesday in lopsided fashion.

"I can’t find the words to express our sorrow and embarrassment over our performance in the bubble. We didn’t live up to the Ginebra legacy, and that was totally my fault," said Cone.

"I apologize to the Ginebra nation. All I can say is that it won’t happen again as long as I am the coach," Cone added.

Coach Tim Cone

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.