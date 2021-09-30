Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tim Cone on Ginebra’s poor showing in PH Cup: ‘Totally my fault’

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    COACH Tim Cone apologized for Barangay Ginebra's dismal performance in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, saying they didn't live up to expectations.

    Embarrassed with the Gin Kings' failed title defense, Cone wrote his sentiments on Twitter, taking all the blame.

    The Gin Kings finished the elimination round with a 4-7 win-loss record, and needed to beat Phoenix Super LPG in a play-in match to get the No. 8 seed.

    Ginebra was then ousted by TNT on Wednesday in lopsided fashion.

    "I can’t find the words to express our sorrow and embarrassment over our performance in the bubble. We didn’t live up to the Ginebra legacy, and that was totally my fault," said Cone.

    "I apologize to the Ginebra nation. All I can say is that it won’t happen again as long as I am the coach," Cone added.

    Tim Cone

