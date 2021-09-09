How 'coach' Sean Anthony helped prepare NorthPort for PBA return

WITH head coach Pido Jarencio and his entire coaching staff in quarantine, NorthPort players were left to practice on their own for their match against Blackwater.

Presiding over practices were team captain Sean Anthony and Kevin Ferrer, who were tasked to take charge of the preparations while the team awaited team manager Bonnie Tan and assistant team manager Waiyip Chong to arrive.

“(It) was an interesting week,” Anthony said after the Batang Pier beat the Bossing, 98-73, to mark their return to the PBA Philippine Cup semi-bubble. “Coaches did a great job in sending us practice plans and game plan.”

With Tan and Chong still waiting to be cleared to enter the semi-bubble in Pampanga, Anthony, Ferrer, and the rest of the team made sure the plans were put into action in the lead-up to the game.

“Boss Bonnie and Waiyip did a great job in stepping in and helping us. As players, we just all had to step up and take more responsibility. (It) was good to see everyone step up in practice and today’s game without the coaches there,” said Anthony.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Tan was happy with how the players responded under such a difficult situation.

“I just came in Pampanga two days ago. When I watched them practice, talagang nakita ko talaga ‘yung positive ‘yung pagiging coach-less,” said Tan.

During the game, Anthony was even seen drawing up plays with the permission of Tan.

“Was fun,” said Anthony, when asked about the experience. “Boss Bonnie gave Kevin and myself the freedom to draw up plays and make adjustments. I’m grateful for his trust as well as [that of] the coaches."

As the team waits for their coaches to be cleared to re-enter the bubble, Anthony hopes the difficult situation will make the Batang Pier bond stronger.

“Overall, everyone stepped up and gave their input. [It] was nice seeing everyone step up," said the veteran forward. "Hopefully, this adversity can bring us closer as a team."

