Sean Anthony undergoes surgery in PBA season break

SEAN Anthony is set to undergo surgery during the PBA season break to remove bone spurs on his right foot.

The 35-year-old veteran decided to undergo the procedure after a tiny outgrowth of bones hampered his stint with NorthPort in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

Anthony sat out Game 2 of the Batang Pier's quarterfinal series against San Miguel on Thursday after spraining the same foot where he had bone spurs problem. NorthPort lost, 100-95, to bow out of championship contention.

“Will go see doctor when we get back to Manila. Hopefully, be able to get it done soon and be ready for the next conference,” said the Fil-Canadian forward a day after the Batang Pier’s all-Filipino title bid came to an end.

Anthony, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals for NorthPort this conference, but missed several games in the eliminations due to the injury.

Unfortunately, he aggravated his foot problem late in the series opener against San Miguel, when he went down on his own at the sideline of the NorthPort bench after spraining his ankle. The team went on to lose the game, 88-87, on a last-second game-winner by Alex Cabagnot.

Until his exit, Anthony was on fire, scoring nine of the Batang Pier’s first 10 points in the final quarter that kept them in the game. He finished with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds.

Anthony said he was already planning to have the bone spurs removed by the end of last season, but the uncertainty of the times due to COVID-19 prompted him to defer the procedure.

“I was supposed to do it (operation) already. But I opted to try and play through it just to contribute where I can,” he said. “So I’m already in pain this whole conference.”

It may take a while before he gets to return to active roster, though.

“Removal of bone spurs is usually six to eight weeks,” he said, raising the possibility he might miss the early goings of the next conference.

But expects the same old, do-it-all player in Anthony once he’s cleared to play.

“I will be back to my regular self next conference,” vowed the NorthPort veteran.

