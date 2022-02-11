News you need to know: Guiao on SMC rumors, Marcial's new trainer

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports roundup February 10

Guiao to SMC?

Yeng Guiao shut down rumors that he will jump ship to a San Miguel Corp. team, underlining his satisfaction to be in NLEX under the MVP group.

Gracing SPIN Zoom on Thursday, the Road Warriors coach was amused to hear the rumors of him transferring to SMC, including Barangay Ginebra when Tim Cone retires.

“Ngayon ko lang narinig ‘yan,” Guiao said with a smile. “I’m very happy with NLEX. I’m very happy with our bosses, Boss MVP, Boss Rod, Boss Luigi, Boss Ronald, I’m very happy here. Ewan ko paano lumabas ang balita.”

The rumors apparently stemmed from the several moves made by upper management to move players and draft picks from NLEX to sister team TNT, specifically Poy Erram and last year’s No. 4 pick that turned out to be Mikey Williams.

Guiao also played down the Ginebra rumors, saying he believes that Cone has no intention of walking away from the game because of his love for basketball.

Continue reading below ↓

“Coach Tim Cone will never retire. He enjoys the game and coaching so much. Hindi magre-retire si coach Tim Cone,” Guiao said.

“Coach Tim Cone’s job at Ginebra is very safe," the veteran coach said. "Hanggang gusto niya, nandoon siya."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial’s new trainer

Eumir Marcial has a new trainer, at least for his next bout possibly in April.

With his training camp moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas where his next fight could be, Marcial is now training with Mexican Jorge Capetillo as Freddie Roach has a heavy workload at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood.

Marcial is currently training in the TM Boxing gym in Las Vegas, a popular gym owned by Capetillo, who’s the cornerman of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Obiena heating up

EJ Obiena continued his season in Sweden where he cleared 5.70 meters to finish eighth in the Beijer Pole Vault Gala.

The Pinoy pole vaulted also cleared 5.7m in placing fourth in the ISTAF Indoor Berlin less than a week ago .

Continue reading below ↓

Obiena goes to Poland for the Orlen Cup on Saturday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.