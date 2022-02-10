OLYMPIC bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will not be having the legendary Freddie Roach in his corner for his next fight as a pro.

With the 26-year-old Filipino poised to fight in Las Vegas possibly by April, Marcial’s training camp has been moved from Los Angeles to the so-called ‘Entertainment Capital of the World,’ making it difficult for Roach to personally train him given his hectic workload at the Wild Card gym in Hollywood.

But the middleweight from Lunzuran, Zamboanga City still has a champion trainer working him in Mexican Jorge Capetillo, the man in-charge in the corner of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Marcial is currently training in the popular TM Boxing gym in Las Vegas which Capetillo owns, along with fellow Filipinos in reigning IBF super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and world-rated Jonas Sultan.

Along with Capetillo, who also trains former world champions Andy Ruiz, Shakur Stevenson, Jessie Magdaleno, among others, Marcial is also working with strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia.

“He’s now training and living in Las Vegas,” said MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

But working with Capetillo is provisional though as Roach would still train the Filipino in his future fights.

“Not for now (because) training is in Las Vegas,” added Gibbons.

Still to be named is Marcial’s opponent and the place and date of his second fight as a pro.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner had his pro debut in December of 2020 with Roach as his trainer, and scored a unanimous decision against American Andrew Whitfield at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

